In many Disney films, including the new live-action reboot of 'Dumbo,' mothers are either absent, marginalized, or meet a heartbreaking fate. Why? Associate Professor of the Practice of English Bonnie Rudner, whose course Studies in Children's Literature is popularly dubbed 'the Disney class,' weighs in for Vogue.

In the era of digital disruption, leaders need a blend of traditional and new skills to steer their organizations into the future, according to an article co-authored by Carroll School IS Professor Gerald Kane for Sloan Management Review.

