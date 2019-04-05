Campus & Community / Students

'Envision' the future

April 05, 2019

How do experiences relate to a career? A BC program encourages undergraduates to explore possibilities.

Science, Tech & Health / Biology & Genetics

Beckman Scholars

April 04, 2019

BC sophomores Kaitlin Malley and Patrick McGeoghegan win premier undergraduate fellowships in the sciences.

Science, Tech & Health / Technology

Innovation showcase

April 04, 2019

BC research projects, including a 3-D 'gamification' of James Joyce's 'Ulysses,' to be displayed at Smithsonian ACCelerate Festival.

Science, Tech & Health / Physics

Indecision Under Pressure

April 03, 2019

BC physicists discover an unusual way in which a material conducts heat when compressed.

Campus & Community / Announcements

Uptrend in BC undergrad admission

April 02, 2019

Record number of applications for the Class of 2023, characterized by academic strength, diversity.

Nation, World & Society / International

New minor in global public health

April 01, 2019

Grounded in science, it will draw from BC's schools of arts and sciences, nursing, education, law, and social work.

View More

Faith & Religion / Jesuit, Catholic

Agape Latte a national model

April 04, 2019

Agape Latte, BC's caffeinated faith conversation, is now emulated at colleges and high schools nationwide.

Science, Tech & Health / Biology & Genetics

Beckman Scholars

April 04, 2019

BC sophomores Kaitlin Malley and Patrick McGeoghegan win premier undergraduate fellowships in the sciences.

Campus & Community / Alumni

Launched

March 30, 2019

Meet engineer Lynn Capadona '99, NASA chief of science and space technology systems.

Campus & Community / Alumni

Happy returns

March 27, 2019

Innovation after innovation, James Reinhart '01 is reinventing the clothing industry.

Campus & Community / Announcements

Aid for 'Eagles in Crisis'

March 23, 2019

A fund supported by Class of 1981 alumni to provide emergency aid for current students tops $240,000 in two years.

Campus & Community / Around Campus

'The Moment'

March 22, 2019

VIDEO: Congratulations, Boston College Class of 2023! What will be your moment?

Art & Culture / Fine Arts

The return of the eagle

March 25, 2019

VIDEO: A masterpiece is restored to the Heights.

Campus & Community / Around Campus

'The Moment'

March 22, 2019

VIDEO: Congratulations, Boston College Class of 2023! What will be your moment?

Campus & Community / Honors & Awards

Awards of excellence

March 01, 2019

BC's Harry Potter-themed 'Special Delivery' video and 'Minds Behind Mindhunter' event win gold honors from CASE.

Campus & Community / Around Campus

Three steady voices

February 13, 2019

The return to action of the bells of Newton Campus.

Athletics & Recreation / Sports

Mandarin Minute

January 21, 2019

A student-produced YouTube series brings BC hoops to China.

Campus & Community / Students

Learning to lead

January 12, 2019

Video: Meet Connell School of Nursing senior Caitlin Keenan, Army ROTC.

View More

Campus & Community / Around Campus

Boards of education

March 22, 2019

A wall-to-wall tour of the first drafts of scholarship.

Athletics & Recreation / Sports

Practice squad

March 13, 2019

Meet the undergraduate men of BC women's basketball.

Campus & Community / Around Campus

Night life

February 16, 2019

Scenes from the campus that never sleeps.

Art & Culture / Fine Arts

'Eaglemania'

February 07, 2019

Exhibition of Japanese art celebrates and contextualizes BC’s iconic 'golden eagle.' Also on view: 'Cuenca: City of Spanish Abstraction.'

BC Events

Let there be light

December 21, 2018

Festivities surround the lighting of the Boston College Christmas tree.

Campus & Community / Around Campus

George H.W. Bush at BC

December 02, 2018

Boston College conferred an honorary Doctor of Laws degree upon then-U.S. Vice President George H.W. Bush, in 1982.

What's Happening

Questions about Commencement?

University Commencement for the Class of 2019 is May 20. Find everything you need to know—and download the app to stay updated—on the Commencement 2019 website.

Reflections for Lent

This Lenten season, Professor of Theology Kenneth R. Himes, O.F.M., shares weekly reflections in preparation for Easter. 

Also in the News

In many Disney films, including the new live-action reboot of 'Dumbo,' mothers are either absent, marginalized, or meet a heartbreaking fate. Why? Associate Professor of the Practice of English Bonnie Rudner, whose course Studies in Children's Literature is popularly dubbed 'the Disney class,' weighs in for Vogue.

In the era of digital disruption, leaders need a blend of traditional and new skills to steer their organizations into the future, according to an article co-authored by Carroll School IS Professor Gerald Kane for Sloan Management Review.

View more

University Notices

Technology Forum: April 10: BC community members can discuss their use of technology in support of department goals from 11a.m. - 12 p.m. in the Heights Room, Corcoran Commons. Learn more and register at: Technology Forum wiki page

Ever to Excel: Advancing Boston College's Mission
Read about The University’s 10-year strategic plan.

Back To Top