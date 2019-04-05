Campus & Community / Students
'Envision' the future
April 05, 2019
How do experiences relate to a career? A BC program encourages undergraduates to explore possibilities.
April 05, 2019
How do experiences relate to a career? A BC program encourages undergraduates to explore possibilities.
April 04, 2019
BC sophomores Kaitlin Malley and Patrick McGeoghegan win premier undergraduate fellowships in the sciences.
April 04, 2019
BC research projects, including a 3-D 'gamification' of James Joyce's 'Ulysses,' to be displayed at Smithsonian ACCelerate Festival.
April 03, 2019
BC physicists discover an unusual way in which a material conducts heat when compressed.
April 02, 2019
Record number of applications for the Class of 2023, characterized by academic strength, diversity.
April 01, 2019
Grounded in science, it will draw from BC's schools of arts and sciences, nursing, education, law, and social work.
April 01, 2019
An international honor for a BC Law School professor.
March 31, 2019
BC Vice President Casey Beaumier, S.J., will speak at the 68th annual Alumni Association event.
March 30, 2019
Meet engineer Lynn Capadona '99, NASA chief of science and space technology systems.
March 29, 2019
A BC composer's new work honors both a lost family member and an important historical event.
March 28, 2019
New film by noted environmental photographer James Balog '74 explores the impact of humans on nature.
March 27, 2019
Twenty-eight student teams tackle the affordable housing crisis in the inaugural Corcoran Case Competition.
March 26, 2019
Presidents of BC, Fordham, and Emmanuel will discuss Catholic Church reform and renewal at a C21 event.
March 26, 2019
Lynch School Dean Stanton E.F. Wortham will be inducted into the National Academy of Education.
March 25, 2019
Patrick Gregorek '19 died suddenly at his home in Seekonk, Mass., on Sunday, March 24.
March 25, 2019
VIDEO: A masterpiece is restored to the Heights.
March 24, 2019
BC Law students win three of the coveted summer public policy placements.
March 23, 2019
A fund supported by Class of 1981 alumni to provide emergency aid for current students tops $240,000 in two years.
March 22, 2019
VIDEO: Congratulations, Boston College Class of 2023! What will be your moment?
March 22, 2019
A wall-to-wall tour of the first drafts of scholarship.
March 21, 2019
'Financial Times' survey recognizes Carroll School of Management faculty scholarship.
March 20, 2019
Research-focused undergraduate degree program will explore connections between biology and behavior.
March 19, 2019
Tate Haynes '21 wins this year's competition, which raised $4,140 for Saint Columbkille Partnership School.
March 18, 2019
A conversation with Boston College's newest Rhodes Scholar, Bermuda native Isabel Stone '18.
March 17, 2019
Corporate social responsibility from the sidelines is no longer enough, writes a Carroll School researcher.
March 16, 2019
A Spring Break immersion trip brings the civil rights movement to life.
March 15, 2019
A BC biologist and undergraduates model an alpha predator of the sea.
March 15, 2019
Inspired by the Jamaica Magis service trip, Thair Brown '20, winner of BC's 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship, seeks to open doors for others.
March 14, 2019
The Board of Trustees has set undergraduate tuition, room, and board for the upcoming academic year.
March 14, 2019
Boston College’s first, and only, vice president for administration has died at age 93.
March 13, 2019
Meet the undergraduate men of BC women's basketball.
March 13, 2019
Boston College has issued a statement regarding the federal investigations into college admissions.
March 12, 2019
Boston College has a strong showing in the 2020 graduate program rankings from U.S. News & World Report.
March 11, 2019
Journalist John L. Allen Jr. and America Media head Matt Malone, S.J., will discuss revitalizing the Catholic Church at a C21 event.
March 10, 2019
When CEOs' personal tax liabilities go down, they tend to favor corporate risk-taking, a Carroll School researcher finds.
March 09, 2019
FBI Deputy Director David L. Bowdich addressed the third annual conference on cyber security organized by the agency and Boston College.
March 08, 2019
Boston College retains its place among the top three percent of U.S. universities in terms of research activity.
March 07, 2019
Jen Welter ’00, the NFL's first female coach, partners with adidas to launch flag football camps for underprivileged girls.
March 06, 2019
A Lynch School professor is honored for his outstanding contributions to international education.
March 05, 2019
Bria Coleman '15, M.Ed. '17, J.D. ’20, recognized by law firm Ropes & Gray, has a long track record in diversity advocacy.
March 04, 2019
The University is once again among the nation's top 25 Fulbright-producing research institutions.
March 03, 2019
A Lynch School researcher's award-winning book on immigrants and their children.
March 02, 2019
There's a new addition to this year's top 10.
March 01, 2019
BC's Harry Potter-themed 'Special Delivery' video and 'Minds Behind Mindhunter' event win gold honors from CASE.
February 28, 2019
William V. Campbell Director of Athletics Martin Jarmond is recognized for the second time by Sports Business Journal.
February 27, 2019
Forum will explore the impact of generational differences on international education.
February 26, 2019
BC Law Dean Vincent Rougeau delivered the keynote address at the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship event.
February 25, 2019
BC Dining draws accolades for its menu and venue updates, sustainability initiatives, mobile ordering, and other cutting edge initiatives.
February 24, 2019
Defying the odds, BC Law grad Randall McMillan emerges as a major influencer in America's music industry.
February 23, 2019
A celebration of Latin American culture and tradition for Boston College students and their families.
February 22, 2019
Assistant Professor of Chemistry Masayuki Wasa is recognized for his work developing and improving life-saving molecules.
February 21, 2019
Performances of Shakespeare's classic will be followed by 'The Identity Project,' and '9 to 5: The Musical.'
February 20, 2019
First-year nursing students Alexa, Jaclyn, and Kylie Russell are believed to be the first BC triplets to have the same major.
February 19, 2019
AT BC's Gallery 203, an exhibit challenges preconceived notions of heritage, diversity, and culture.
February 18, 2019
Boston College welcomes a strong cohort of new faculty to its popular International Studies program.
February 17, 2019
BC Law Dean Vincent Rougeau will deliver the keynote at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Scholarship Banquet.
February 16, 2019
Scenes from the campus that never sleeps.
February 16, 2019
Benefactor Peter S. Lynch ’65 joined in celebrating the name enhancement of the Lynch School of Education and Human Development.
February 14, 2019
The father of 9/11 hero Welles Crowther '99, who continued to share his son's story to inspire others, has died at age 73.
February 14, 2019
BC graduates share formative experiences that led them to their vocation.
February 13, 2019
The return to action of the bells of Newton Campus.
February 12, 2019
Physicists from Boston College and Brookhaven National Laboratory modify a Mott insulator.
February 11, 2019
Game day with Boston College athletic director Martin Jarmond.
February 10, 2019
A BC Jesuit explores Christian mysticism, Catholic theology, and other topics through a multimedia lecture series.
February 09, 2019
A Boston College poster campaign marks a decade of recognizing exemplary workers.
February 08, 2019
Bucking national trends, the number of international students has increased by more than seven percent.
February 07, 2019
Exhibition of Japanese art celebrates and contextualizes BC’s iconic 'golden eagle.' Also on view: 'Cuenca: City of Spanish Abstraction.'
February 07, 2019
Nineteen freshmen, a coastal oceanographer, and an art historian study life by the sea in two great cities.
February 06, 2019
Mass. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito '88 will speak as part of BC's Civic Engagement Initiative.
February 05, 2019
A new season for the esteemed lecture series brings to campus writers, scholars, an anthropologist, and a former border patrol agent.
February 04, 2019
Fellowships inspire BC undergraduates and graduates to explore Arab societies and the Islamic world.
February 03, 2019
New program plans new undergraduate minor and major, plus an ambitious five-year research agenda.
February 02, 2019
In the African nation, BC's Global Public Health director speaks on threats related to urbanization and development.
February 01, 2019
Project VOICE founder Sarah Kay will keynote the event, which focuses on empowering women to rise together and enact change.
January 31, 2019
Psychology researcher Maureen Ritchey studies cognitive reappraisal with support from a Young Investigator Grant.
January 30, 2019
It continues to shape sea level variations along the East Coast, BC researcher Carling Hay and colleagues report.
January 29, 2019
At the National Institutes of Health, a Connell School researcher shares his innovative approach to studying chronic illness.
January 28, 2019
Meet Marianne Riggio '75, M.Ed.'76, advocate for the world's deafblind.
January 27, 2019
BC physicists on an international team report new discoveries in the kagome magnet.
January 26, 2019
Veteran writer and editor John Wolfson takes the reins.
January 25, 2019
After a two-year study, BC scholars issue a statement on renewal of priesthood and ministry for a contemporary Catholic Church.
January 24, 2019
The program will go into effect for the 2019-20 undergraduate admission cycle.
January 23, 2019
A new report explores opportunities, challenges, and resources, with a blueprint for advancement.
January 22, 2019
School of Social Work Professor Marcie Pitt-Catsouphes is recognized for distinguished accomplishments as researcher and practitioner.
January 21, 2019
A student-produced YouTube series brings BC hoops to China.
January 20, 2019
A BC professor brings his father's panoramic portrayal of Jewish exodus from the former Soviet Union to English translation.
January 19, 2019
National Catholic Reporter features the experience of young Jesuits studying at BC's School of Theology and Ministry.
January 18, 2019
The group's annual meeting welcomed new members and set goals for the coming year.
January 17, 2019
A symposium will officially launch a name enhancement that reflects the Lynch School's expanded strengths.
January 17, 2019
Naming of the 244,000 square foot, four-story facility honors one of BC’s most generous benefactors.
January 16, 2019
Six alumni from BCSSW’s Latinx Leadership Initiative put their skills to work for an East Boston neighborhood.
January 15, 2019
The names include two Jesuits who worked at Boston College more than 70 years ago. The alleged incidents did not occur while they were assigned to BC.
January 14, 2019
The Carroll School of Management is ranked 9th in the U.S. by Poets & Quants.
January 13, 2019
Carroll School of Management Associate Professor Joy Field receives the highest honor awarded by the global Decision Sciences Institute.
January 12, 2019
Video: Meet Connell School of Nursing senior Caitlin Keenan, Army ROTC.
January 11, 2019
Michael R. Deland J.D. '69 was a nationally recognized environmentalist and advocate for the disabled.
January 10, 2019
Endawoke Yizengaw of BC's Institute for Scientific Research is honored for advancing Earth and space science.
January 09, 2019
An endowment for financial aid at St. Columbkille Partnership School in Brighton honors Peter McLaughlin, chair emeritus of the school's board of trustees.
January 08, 2019
Ben Posorske '20 publishes a scientific paper—and discovers a passion for biology.
January 07, 2019
Longtime associate director of transfer admission Mary French will join Student Services in new role.
April 04, 2019
Agape Latte, BC's caffeinated faith conversation, is now emulated at colleges and high schools nationwide.
April 04, 2019
BC sophomores Kaitlin Malley and Patrick McGeoghegan win premier undergraduate fellowships in the sciences.
March 30, 2019
Meet engineer Lynn Capadona '99, NASA chief of science and space technology systems.
March 27, 2019
Innovation after innovation, James Reinhart '01 is reinventing the clothing industry.
March 23, 2019
A fund supported by Class of 1981 alumni to provide emergency aid for current students tops $240,000 in two years.
March 22, 2019
VIDEO: Congratulations, Boston College Class of 2023! What will be your moment?
March 25, 2019
VIDEO: A masterpiece is restored to the Heights.
March 22, 2019
VIDEO: Congratulations, Boston College Class of 2023! What will be your moment?
March 01, 2019
BC's Harry Potter-themed 'Special Delivery' video and 'Minds Behind Mindhunter' event win gold honors from CASE.
February 13, 2019
The return to action of the bells of Newton Campus.
January 21, 2019
A student-produced YouTube series brings BC hoops to China.
January 12, 2019
Video: Meet Connell School of Nursing senior Caitlin Keenan, Army ROTC.
December 20, 2018
Video: Merry Christmas from Boston College.
November 30, 2018
Faculty and students discuss the strength of their faith at a time of turmoil for the Catholic Church.
November 02, 2018
The academically excellent new class continues BC's trend toward an ethnically and socioeconomically diverse student body.
October 23, 2018
BCPD volunteers bring warm welcomes to students at the Campus School.
August 31, 2018
One of BC's most storied 'alumni' returns to the screen in the new Amazon series 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.'
August 27, 2018
'Yesterday, 42 years ago to the day, I was half dead.' A seminar to Latin America immerses faculty in human rights and reconciliation.
August 24, 2018
The police lip sync challenge that has taken over social media news feeds across the country has arrived in Boston.
August 18, 2018
Watch the BC-born band of seven alumni perform live on NBC 'Today.'
August 14, 2018
Biochem major, Presidential Scholar, volunteer, swim captain, ACC postgrad scholarship winner. What drives Dan Creighton '18?
March 22, 2019
A wall-to-wall tour of the first drafts of scholarship.
March 13, 2019
Meet the undergraduate men of BC women's basketball.
February 16, 2019
Scenes from the campus that never sleeps.
February 07, 2019
Exhibition of Japanese art celebrates and contextualizes BC’s iconic 'golden eagle.' Also on view: 'Cuenca: City of Spanish Abstraction.'
December 21, 2018
Festivities surround the lighting of the Boston College Christmas tree.
December 02, 2018
Boston College conferred an honorary Doctor of Laws degree upon then-U.S. Vice President George H.W. Bush, in 1982.